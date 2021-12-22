Secondary school students in forms 4 to 6 will resume face-to-face classes, when schools reopen on January 3rd.
In a release, today, the Ministry of Education announced plans for Term 2, following meetings with TTUTA and other stakeholders in November and December.
The Ministry says students in forms 1 to 3 will continue remote learning, in January.
And, schools will plan for those students physically returning, in February.
Meanwhile, post-secondary and tertiary students will be allowed to attend physical classes from January.
For primary schools, Education officials say Standard 5 pupils will return to face-to-face classes, in February.
And, the SEA (Secondary Entrance Exam) exam will be held on March 31st.
While pupils in Standards 1 to 4 -- along with ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) pupils -- will physically return to classes, on rotation, in Term 3.