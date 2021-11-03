Opposition Leader -- Kamla Persad Bissessar says this country is experiencing its darkest and most difficult days in its entire history.
And, as part of her Divali message, she says the people of T&T are all sparks of the divine, and need to remove this darkness.
The Opposition Leader says it's been a long and challenging journey dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adding, there are other pressing issues such as crime, high food prices, poverty, and a lack of opportunities for children and young people.
With more COVID patients needing care in the Intensive Care and High Dependency Units, Persad-Bissessar is urging people to adhere to the protocols.
She says those in high-risk categories, who have not yet been vaccinated, should consult their doctor and CONSIDER being vaccinated.
The UNC's Political Leader says the nation has also seen an alarming attack on its democracy.
Adding, that the United National Congress will not allow this to take hold.
Persad-Bissessar's advice to the people of this country is, " Never forget that a million small lights, side by side together, can light up the entire nation."