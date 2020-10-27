While investigations continue into the Drugs Sou-Sou, Political Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad BIssessar, believes it's all a smoke-screen. Speaking at the UNC's Virtual Report last night, the Opposition Leader said, she's not fooled by the Prime Minister's move to engage foreign investigators.
UNC senator Wade Mark said in the Senate on Monday that three government ministers are involved in the DSS and the DSS matter also came up during the Senate's Budget debate today (October 27).
Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh made reference to the Prime Minister's recent announcement of a request he made to Barbados and the UK for law enforcement experts from their countries to assist in the probe.