The Progressive Empowerment Party led by Phillip Edward Alexander will not be participating in the upcoming Local Governent elections because they see it as "a complete waste of everyone's time."
In a statement the party said it wants to abolish what it calls the dysfunctional local government system.
The P-E-P is also calling for the repeal of the Municipal Corporations Act and the replacement of it with something called a cabinet decentralizing Constituency Board of Supervisors.
They believe it would bring central government action to the constituency level in a far more responsive way.