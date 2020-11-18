On Tuesday, there was the dissolution of the Tobago House of Assembly.
Well, the Watson-Duke-led Progressive Democratic Party is expressing confidence that it will defeat the People's National Movement in the next THA election scheduled for early 2021.
Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine says, hope was not lost, following the results of the 2020 General Election. If fact he says, it's the opposite, as he believes the PDP has made in-roads.
Although the Tobago Forwards have joined hands with the PDP, Augustine says there would be one banner , that of the PDP. It means, the PDP's symbol would hold for the coalition.
He also says Tobago votes on a generational cycle that turns over every 20 years and he feels the time is ripe for change, adding he's confident in the PDP's ability to acquire 7 seats ahead of the PNM and also in his own ability to lead his party to victory.