One hundred and sixty-one patients have already received diagnostic imaging services at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility (CMMF) in the past month.
While the official commencement date was this Monday, patients received health services at the facility weeks in advance of the lead up to the operationalization of Phase 1 services at the CMMF.
Between Friday 28th June and Tuesday 23rd July, 2019, 161 patients were referred and received diagnostic imaging services in the following categories:
Patients must be referred through the public health system to access the diagnostic imaging services at the CMMF.
Additionally, CDAP Pharmacy and Patient Medication Counselling Services continue at the CMMF, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Patients have the opportunity to receive one-on-one counselling with specialists who will explain the contents of CDAP prescriptions and discuss self-management techniques that patients can use to ensure they use their medication in the right way. All members of the public are invited to take advantage of this walk-in service at the CMMF, which is situated just off the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
No appointment is necessary to access these pharmacy services and members of the public may call (868) 226-4263 for further information.
This is just Phase 1 of the operationalisation of the CMMF which will be a catalyst for a major transformation in the way health care is provided to the population. The public can look forward to the further expansion in the services offered at this facility in upcoming Phases.