The Attorney General says it is "the intention" of the Government to have its proposed Public Sector Safe Zones law apply to the Parliament.
Speaking during a virtual news conference today, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi made reference Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and what he said was a lack of information as to how many of her MPs in the House of Representatives are vaccinated against Covid-19.
"We are require to not do as people do in a restaurant, not do as people in a theatre, not people do in a bar, it's odd that Mrs Persad-Bissessar would take the view of not allowing the Parliament to be a Safe Zone. The Parliament has certain privileges which are unique and, therefore, the particulars of the law as it relates to the Parliament will be a factor we will work out in the final detail but It is certainly the intention that this law applies to the Parliament."
The Prime Minister said on Saturday that from mid-January, except for exemptions on medical grounds, all public sector workers must show proof of being vaccinated against Covid 19 or face being furloughed.
"The Parliament is a unique place. The entire Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Every single Senator and every single Member of Parliament in the House. Have publicly declared that we are all vaccinated. Where we don't have parity is with the Opposition. And therefore, the Parliament quite interestingly does not stand as a Safe Zone."