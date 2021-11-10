Trinidad and Tobago is the mecca of carnival so there's really no surprise whenever there's a bacchanal within anyone of the main organizations. Calypso and Steelpan birthed right here, have long with staples in the festival with various competitions executed by governing bodies.
The Trinibago Unified Calypsonians Organization lost its president Bro Resistance in July and Vice President Ainsley King was voted in as President. However, some members are calling the move unconstitutional and are calling for an election.
In Pan Trinbago, an election carded for this month has been postponed by President Beverly Ramsey-Moore Pan Trinbago. Mrs. Ramsey-Moore, communicated with members in a letter dated September 20 that her executive had decided to postpone the organisation's 2021 convention and annual general meeting 'in the best interest' of their 'elderly membership'.
This move has been criticized by some and resulted in the suspension and resignation of a few members of the executive.
A faction within TUCO and Pan Trinbago held a media conference yesterday and levelled allegations against both presidents. Beverly Ramsey-Moore, Pan Trinbago President and Ainsley King- President of TUCO joined Fazeer virtually.