The police are tonight investigating the death of a 34 year old Palo Seco man who was electrocuted near his home this morning.
According to a press release issued by the Heritage Petroleum Company limited, they received reports that someone died at Rifle Range, Palo Seco around 11:30am today.
Reports suggest the man, a resident in the area, came into contact with a live electrical line from an illegal connection from a Heritage low voltage power line to his home.
They say officials from heritage, T&TEC, the TTPS and the district medical officer all visited the scene.
In its statement Heritage warned of the dangers associated with illegal electrical connections saying they have maintained signage and issued warning letters as well as disconnected people for engaging in the risky practice.
Heritage says it is saddened by the tragedy and will continue to prevent and discourage people from establishing illegal electrical connections from the Company’s grid with the hope that no loss of life occurs in the future.