The following is a statement by the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, congratulating the Progressive Democratic Patriots on their win at the December 6th polls.
The people of Tobago have spoken. Their voices are clear and not to be ignored.
Congratulations to Tobago for choosing new leaders to help chart a course towards a future for sustainable opportunities and transformation for all in Tobago.
In particular, congratulations Mr Watson Duke, Mr Farley Augustine and all members and supporters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots on your resounding victory in the December 2021 THA elections.
May God richly bless you in all your endeavours as you work together to serve the best interests of the people of Tobago and Trinidad.