Anselm Gibbs spoke with Dr. Nicole Ramlachan on what the numbers are telling us and should we take comfort in the reduced Covid numbers on May 14, 2021?
One on One with Dr. Nicole Ramlachan: Putting T&T's surge into perspective
-
- Updated
- Comments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.
For the first time this country will be represented by two female officials at an Olympic Games.
The two field hospitals donated by the US Government are expected to be officially handed over and put to use, next week.
There's a saying 'moderation in all things'. The same applies to gambling which can become an addiction for some, resulting in several ills including a negative impact on family life.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- One on One with Dr. Nicole Ramlachan: Putting T&T's surge into perspective
- Beyond the Tape Friday 14th May 2021
- Hikers gathered at Lopinot during Covid restrictions
- NCRHA responds to record breaking COVID-19 patients testing and care
- Lotto Agents Planning A Shutdown
- Morning News Brief: 14th May, 2021
- Rush For COVID Testing
- COVID Patients In Field Tents By Next Week
- Tyra Gittens Backstory
- Health Minister responds to UNC, increase in Covid deaths in T&T