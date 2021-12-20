Tonight, a suspected bandit is dead, and his accomplice is wounded.
That's after an off-duty prisons officers shot both suspects, during an attempted robbery, in Claxton Bay.
According to the Express newspaper, the incident happened on Sunday night, at Cedar Hill Road, Forres Park.
Police say two prisons officers were in a roti shop car park, when two gunmen approached them, and announced a robbery.
The bandits reportedly took sou-sou money and a cellphone from one officer, and cash, another cellphone and a Kia Rio, from the other officer.
As the bandits tried to flee, one prisons officer drew his licensed firearm, and fired shots at them.
The car crashed a short distance away.
One bandit died at the scene, and the other was taken for medical treatment.