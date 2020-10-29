The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is defending its acquisition of two Jeep Wrangler vehicles.
It's responding to comments about the acquisition, on social media.
In a statement today, the ODPM listed several facts and details about the vehicles, basically saying the vehicles and other items of disaster support, were donated by the U.S. government.
The ODPM said it must have multi-terrain, all-weather vehicles in its fleet.
As, when there are national disasters, it must have the capability to conduct operations in a multi-hazard environment such as floods, thick mud and other difficult conditions, to save lives and bring relief to citizens.