When contacted today, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the North West Regional Health Authority Salisha Baksh confirmed that some nurses have come down with the virus but she could not say how many.
She also admitted that some nurses are in quarantine still awaiting the results of their COVID tests.
However she vehemently denied claims that wards are not being sanistised regularly.
In fact she said this is done on a daily basis and anytime persons are suspected of having COVID, infection prevention control protocols kick in almost immediately.
She described claims that staff are being forced to attend to COVID- infected persons as totally untrue.
Ms Baksh also said it was very difficult to ascertain where nurses would have picked up the virus.