Over the next six months, Nutrien will be executing a multimillion-dollar plant upgrade in Trinidad.
Executives at Nutrien made the announcement during a meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.
Nutrien Trinidad, formerly PCS Nitrogen Trinidad Limited, is the country’s largest ammonia producer and one of the largest nitrogen manufacturing complexes in the world. The company’s business in Trinidad and Tobago accounts for more than 35% of its global production portfolio.
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services with operations and investments in 14 countries.