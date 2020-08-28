It has come to the attention of the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) that individuals have been impersonating NP LPG Installation Contractors and have been offering to execute installations on behalf of NP.
NP wishes to advise the public that the following individuals are not authorized to act or otherwise conduct business on NP’s behalf:
- Mr. Clint Hamilton, operating under the business name, Hamiluc Supply, Installation and Maintenance
- Mr. Clint Mohammed and Mr. Shiva Bhola, operating under the business name, Bruce Kwong AC Sales and Services Limited
A detailed list of NP’s recommended LPG Installation Contractors can be found on NP’s website at www.np.co.tt or by contacting NP’s Head Office at 800-NPMC.