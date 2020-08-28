NP cooking gas

It has come to the attention of the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) that individuals have been impersonating NP LPG Installation Contractors and have been offering to execute installations on behalf of NP.

NP wishes to advise the public that the following individuals are not authorized to act or otherwise conduct business on NP’s behalf:

  • Mr. Clint Hamilton, operating under the business name, Hamiluc Supply, Installation and Maintenance
  • Mr. Clint Mohammed and Mr. Shiva Bhola, operating under the business name, Bruce Kwong AC Sales and Services Limited

A detailed list of NP’s recommended LPG Installation Contractors can be found on NP’s website at www.np.co.tt or by contacting NP’s Head Office at 800-NPMC.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MOE Appeals To Corporate TT For Laptops

MOE Appeals To Corporate TT For Laptops

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is appealing to corporate Trinidad and Tobago to help provide laptops and other devices as well as internet connectivity for the 65,000 schoolchildren who do not have access to them. 

Obstructionist UNC ?

Obstructionist UNC ?

Well, after voting twice unanimously against the government in the Lower House on Friday,