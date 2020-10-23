The Ministry of Education is not taking the continuing debacle surrounding the Caribbean Examination Council's marking of the 2020 CSEC and CAPE papers serious enough.
That's the view of United National Congress Member of Parliament Anita Haynes, who is the party's Shadow Education Minister. Speaking on TV6's Morning Edition, Haynes said several students remain frustrated as they believe their academic performance prior to sitting the final exam, has not been reflected in their final grades in the exam.
But in addition to that, the MP claims that there are students who would have attained A's on their profile, only to receive a grade 5... and that she says is not only nonsensical but detrimental to the way forward for those affected.
Haynes says, she was a full scholarship student who was accepted at University on year one grades...but had she been in the present predicament, she would have been forced to return home. She believes further intervention is needed by the Education Ministry.