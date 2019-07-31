The Ministry of Education says there will be no funeral for Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres at the Las Cuevas Government Primary School on Friday.
A flyer circulating on social media said the funeral was going to be held from 2pm, with seating from 1:15pm.
In a release the Ministry of Education said no request had been made to hold the funeral at the school and even if there was, requests for funerals cannot be facilitated in a government school.
These are the only times the Ministry can grant permission to use a school compound.
Category A
- Meetings of an educational, social or cultural nature or exhibitions of value to the welfare of the community, functions of national interest or by school related groups e.g. Parent Teachers’ Associations, Local School Boards, Past Students’ Associations etc.
Category B
- Fund raising functions for charitable causes or by service organisation e.g. concerts, recitals, drama festivals.
Category C
- Political and religious conventions, seminars and workshops.
Category D
- Dance, Bingo, other shows by persons or users not confirming to category A or B.
Category E
- Use of school grounds only for sports, meetings, tournaments.