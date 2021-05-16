The Police Service has advised that they won't be allowing large crowds along Trinidad's Western Peninsula at this time.

The advisory comes in the wake of a video, which is circulating on social media, purporting that there are breaches to the Public Health Regulations.. with persons gathering in excess of the dictated groups of five.

It said officers from Carenage Police Station, with the assistance of Estate Police Constables of the Chaguaramas Development Authority have begun patrols and are ensuring that no such gatherings occur along the Western Peninsula.

The Police are reminding the public of the current State of Emergency and calls by the Government and Health Officials for strict adherence to the Public Health Regulations which only allow exemptions for essential services.

