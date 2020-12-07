Investigators are going to have to wait a bit longer, to find out exactly how 18-year-old Ashanti Riley died.
Family members confirmed to TV6 that they went to the Forensic Science Centre today.
There, two of the dead teen's relatives, positively identified the body -- which was found in Santa Cruz, on Friday -- as that of Ashanti.
However, relatives say the Autopsy on her body was not done today.
TV6 understands a COVID-19 test first has to be done on the body, and only once the results are back, then can the Autopsy can proceed.
Family members were told they should get the results from the autopsy, by Wednesday.
Ashanti went missing on November 29th, after leaving her home to go visit her grandmother.
She got into a PH taxi, but never reached her destination.
Her body was discovered, Friday morning, in Santa Cruz.
Police have detained at least two people, so far, in their investigation.