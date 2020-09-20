Nigel Scott dies at 73

The local theatre fraternity is plunged into sadness as one of its veterans Nigel Scott has passed away at age 73.
Scott who was both an actor and producer with a long list of credits to his name died this morning, leaving behind his wife Minnie Gopaulchan, his sister Celia Scott who is a radio announcer, his four children Jason, Dominic, Crystal and Kimiko as well as four grandchildren.
He had battled and survived cancer for nearly two decades.
The theatre veteran had worked alongside the late Derek Walcott and was instrumental in the formation of the Trinidad and Tobago Theatre Workshop.
Scott's acting career spanned just over 50 years and included lead roles in Walcott's the Joker of Seville, Pantomime and O Starry, Starry Night. He also had singing roles in Camelot and the Sound of Music. In terms of producing, he is credited in Mantalk and The Last of the Redmen both of which won Cacique awards for Best Production.
In addition Scott was one of T&T's leading voice-over artists performing narration on several filmed documentaries.
TV6 is sending condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Nigel Scott.