Trinidad and Tobago football lost an icon today with the passing of former St Anthony's College coach Nigel Grosvenor at the age of 63.
Grosvenor was at the Couva Hospital for the past few weeks being treated for covid-19.
Grovy as he was known was a past footballer and student of Trinity College, Moka.
A post on St Anthony's College website stated that he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education while on a football scholarship at West Virginia University...
Upon returning to Trinidad, he taught PE at St. Benedict's College before coming to St. Anthony's to teach and to coach in September 1983.
Grosvenor won five national InterCol and two national league titles with the Tigers in 34 years of coaching.
Many stand-out players such as Carlos Edwards, Sean Copper and Michael McComie passed through his ranks.
The veteran coach also had a three year spell on the bench with QRC that ended last year.
One former standout Kenwyne Jones spoke of the impact of Grosvner on his life.
Jones said his relationship evolved over the years since he arrived as a Form 1 student at St Anthony's.