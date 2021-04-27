Well it's not too late to jump on board to support the journey of cyclist Nicholas Paul. The Olympic bound Rider remains optimistic that he will represent the country well based on his track record of performances. However, he's asking fans to join in on a fund raising ride put on by his club Central Spokes.
