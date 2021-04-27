Well it's not too late to jump on board to support the journey of cyclist Nicholas Paul. The Olympic bound Rider remains optimistic that he will represent the country well based on his track record of performances. However, he's asking fans to join in on a fund raising ride put on by his club Central Spokes.

BE TT Wesafe On Your Taxi Ride!

Two proactive and patriotic citizens have stepped up and answered the nation's call for public transportation to be made safer for members of the travelling public.

CRIME WRAP

Two days after the headless body of a man was discovered, police are yet to identify the man.

Plymouth Shooting

Yet another drive-by shooting in Tobago is engaging the attention of police, this time in Plymouth.