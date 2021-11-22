Police officers have their hands full with policing safe zones, during a pandemic.
Deputy Commissioner of Police -- McDonald Jacob is telling TV6, that the first weekend without a curfew in place, led to all sorts of challenges for officers.
DCP Jacob says officers had to caution people about their behaviour, while also exercising discretion.
And now, police are calling for backup, as a new task force is set to hit the streets, in time for next weekend.
The TTPS DUI task force will also be out checking for impaired drivers.
While police will continue to work with bar owners -- who Jacob says have been very cooperative with officers.