In a statement, the Ministry of Health announced updated protocols for people traveling from the United Kingdom, to T&T.
The Ministry says if a person is traveling from the U.K. to T&T, within a 14-day period, they'll be required to have a negative PCR test, within 72 hours, before traveling.
And, they'll have to spend 14 days in quarantine, at a state facility, or state-supervised facility.
