As the Police Complaints Authority marks its tenth anniversary the Director David West has announced the launching of a series of initiatives aimed at increasing public trust in its operations.
This includes improving the public’s ease of access to its complaints systems and the digital upgrading of its case management systems.
According to West, these on-line improvements will significantly improve the timeliness and quality of the PCA's work.
The Authority is also launching its new visual brand identity aimed at redefining its independence from other arms of the justice sector.
West also said that a new website alongside an information campaign aimed at promoting PCA services to the public will be launched in the coming weeks.
He underscored that the Police Complaints Authority has a role to play in the pursuit of justice, and so they were renewing their commitment to speeding up the delivery of the services which impact victims, their families, and police officers alike.
The PCA was established on December 29, 2010 with now Justice of Appeal Gillian Lucky and former Master of the High Court, Master Ralph Doyle at the helm.
West said their vision, ten years ago, established the Authority nationally, as an important arm of the justice system that gives citizens the right to an independent resolution for all complaints about serious police misconduct.