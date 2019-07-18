Problems in the water for the Jean de la Valette, as the vessel was forced to turn around, after leaving the Port of Port of Spain for Scarborough.
NIDCO says, the vessel left the port, and as it approached Trinidad's north coast, an alert was seen on the bridge. The vessel was then stopped for preliminary checks to be done.
"In the interest of safety and time, the decision was taken by the Master of the vessel to cancel the return sailing and return the vessel to the Port of Port of Spain," NIDCO said in a statement.
Officials say, a technical crew is on standby to investigate and address the issue.
Passengers and vehicles were accommodated on the T&T Spirit's afternoon sailing to Tobago.