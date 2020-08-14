coronavirus

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay 

Health Ministry is reporting a new COVID-19-related death. The patient was an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Ministry of Health regrettably informs the population of a new COVID-19 related death.

The patient was an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions.

While the Chief Medical Officer was informed of the death at 12:15pm, the Ministry ensure that the public release of the information was delayed until the family was informed and had ample time to process the information. It is hoped that patient confidentiality would be respected and that the family would be allowed to mourn in peace.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow all of the New Normal guidelines and to ensure that they source and share COVID-19 related information from official sources only (i.e. the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Communications). Reports that there were five COVID-19 related deaths at the Caura Hospital yesterday are FALSE.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide accurate and up-to-date information to the public as we continue with the national COVID-19 response.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots

Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots

Having lost the election for the Constituency of St Joseph against Terrence Deyalsingh by 811 votes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt called an emergency media conference to highlight what he says were irregularities during the voting process.

Trini Stuck in Barbados

Trini Stuck in Barbados

A Trinidad and Tobago national and his wife, who is a non-national, have been stuck in Barbados for the past five months.