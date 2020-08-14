Health Ministry is reporting a new COVID-19-related death. The patient was an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions.
The Ministry of Health regrettably informs the population of a new COVID-19 related death.
The patient was an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions.
While the Chief Medical Officer was informed of the death at 12:15pm, the Ministry ensure that the public release of the information was delayed until the family was informed and had ample time to process the information. It is hoped that patient confidentiality would be respected and that the family would be allowed to mourn in peace.
Members of the public are encouraged to follow all of the New Normal guidelines and to ensure that they source and share COVID-19 related information from official sources only (i.e. the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Communications). Reports that there were five COVID-19 related deaths at the Caura Hospital yesterday are FALSE.
The Ministry of Health will continue to provide accurate and up-to-date information to the public as we continue with the national COVID-19 response.