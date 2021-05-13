In a statement issued on Thursday 13th May, 2021, the NCRHA says it held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night after the " record breaking wave of patients requiring COVID-19 testing and care, engulfed the system."
Chief Executive Officer Davlin Thomas says "Our multi-disciplinary team met until late last night to rethink our systems and to make the necessary alterations and consequent improvements to the patient and staff experience.”
He says bottlenecks emerging during the wave were identified, and in an effort to restore and ensure patient dignity, the Authority is adapting, building muscle and rolling out interventions to:
- Test at a quicker rate.
- Facilitate quicker inter-hospital transfer of patients to COVID-19 facilities.
- Better segregated COVID-19 patients from other patients.
- Install extra toilet facilities to accommodate the influx and ensure there is no mixing of COVID positive patients with other patients.
He says Additional signage has been installed, New patient trolleys introduced have been added to the system along with additional security personnel, customer service ambassadors and 20 new patient care assistants
"No efforts have been spared and no time has been wasted in ensuring that the NCRHA offers every patient their best possible chance. We will continue to equip ourselves as we engage the fight for of our lives.”