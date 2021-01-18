The Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority says he's shocked and flabbergasted.
That's in response to an Express newspaper story about outpatients saying they've have to wait long periods for care at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
On TV6's Morning Edition, today, officials from the NCRHA said despite COVID-19, the women's hospital never stopped its services.
The NCRHA has said there were no maternal deaths at the women's hospital in 2020.
The NCRHA is calling it a monumental achievement. But says, there's no time to boast, and the work must continue.