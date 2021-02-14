The National Carnival Commission has launched its digital online platform, Trinidad and Tobago Carnival World.
It did so at the NCC's VIP Lounge, Queen's Park Savannah, today.
Presented as a digital entertainment ecosystem.. that is FREE to the public, Trinidad and Tobago World showcases many elements of Carnival's rich and diverse history.
While many of the initial aspects of the platform were shown at the launch, the platform will continue to be populated with 100-percent local content, and will serve as both home and host to a broad spectrum of Carnival experiences, including Steel Pan Exhibitions, Carnival Kings and Queens, and Calypso Monarchs through the years.
There will also be a special exhibit.. centred on key women.. in the evolution and history of Trinbago Carnival.
NCC Chairman, Winston "Gypsy" Peters, said, "TnTCarnivalWorld.com forms part of a future that we can all share – safely, healthily, and responsibly."