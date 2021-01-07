U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trump's immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

T&T coach Terry Fenwick has been given a sterling endorsement from former strike squad player Leonson Lewis, ahead of this country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

A series of mysterious fires in Tobago, is now engaging the attention of police, and comes after a fourth building was destroyed last night, this time in Parlatuvier Tobago, causing almost one million dollars in losses.