Less than a month after 43-year-old Jezelle Phillip was murdered outside her Port-of-Spain Pre-school, the institution's future is now in jeopardy.
Earlier today, the belongings of Baby's pre-school, as well as staff were removed from the property by the landlord.
According to a teacher, who spoke off camera, Phillips would have been saddened over the closure of her school.
She said unless someone can provide them with a new location, five teachers will be out of a job.
On January 6th, Jezelle Phillip, the school's principal, was stabbed to death.
43-year old Kirk Fields has appeared in court, charged for her murder.