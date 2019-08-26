THE BODY of a man with a bullet wound to the head was discovered at the Foreshore on Monday.
Around 4.15a.m. police officers were told that the body was seen in the vicinity of the helipad.
Police found the body of an African male, brown in complexion, approximately 5' 11'' tall, about 160 pounds, with Rasta hair style, clad in a brown pants and black jersey.
His identity is not immediately known.
Police are asking anyone with information on the deceased to contact the Homicide Bureau or the St James police station.