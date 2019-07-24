A 47-year-old woman was killed this morning in San Juan.
The victim has been identified as Jill Ann Jerome, from Bushe Street (North), San Juan.
The Express was told that at about 9am, she was walking along Bushe Street (South) when residents of the area heard several gunshots.
Upon investigating, they found Jerome lying in a pool of blood along the roadway.
She appeared to have been shot multiple times.
The police were notified and Jerome was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.
The Express was told that Jerome was "known to the police" as she and another relative have been linked to firearm related offences in the past.
However, they could not definitively say if this was the cause for the killing or what was the motive.
Police are currently on the scene awaiting crime scene investigators.
This incident pushes the murder toll up to 300.