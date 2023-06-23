Murder in Gasparillo

Brother-in-law kills girlfriend’s brother. The victim was shot at home on Thursday night and pronounced Dead On Arrival at the San Fernando General Hospital. Details in the TV6 News @7.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tensions surrounding issues relating to the CONCORDAT and the arrangements between the State…
Brother-in-law kills girlfriend’s brother. The victim was shot at home on Thursday night and…
Rainy day in T&T. The Met Office says Tropical Storm Bret’s trailing rain bands continue…
In this episode of Morning Edition, we have John Outridge, Chief Executive Officer, The TT F…
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will be apologising to WHO Director General Dr Tedros after he says two person have attempted to tarnish the country's reputation as it relates to the Director General's recent visit to T&T.
The medals continued to flow on Thursday for Trinidad and Tobago at the Special Olympic Games in Germany. Swimmer Trent Bethel added a second gold medal to his trophy cabinet.