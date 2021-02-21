MSJ political leader David Abdulah says the Finance Minister should have met with Patriotic Energies and Technologies before issuing yet another rejection of its refinery bid proposal.
At a media conference today, Abdulah commented on the latest, and third dismissal saying there are some who just don't want Patriotic to own the assets.
He supported Patriotic's call for a meeting with the Finance Minister to discuss what they termed, "serious misunderstandings."
Abdulah went on to say that Minister Imbert needs to come clean with the country once and for all, and state if the refinery can in fact be sold at all.