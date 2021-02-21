MSJ political leader David Abdulah says the Finance Minister should have met with Patriotic Energies and Technologies before issuing yet another rejection of its refinery bid proposal.

At a media conference today, Abdulah commented on the latest, and third dismissal saying there are some who just don't want Patriotic to own the assets.

He supported Patriotic's call for a meeting with the Finance Minister to discuss what they termed, "serious misunderstandings."

Abdulah went on to say that Minister Imbert needs to come clean with the country once and for all, and state if the refinery can in fact be sold at all.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley On PM To Meet

Farley On PM To Meet

But the Deputy Political Leader of the PDP, which won six seats in the election, says Dr Rowley now wanting to meet with all Assemblymen on the election deadlock is a slap in the face and nothing more than a PR stunt.

UNC: T&T Far From Herd Immunity

UNC: T&T Far From Herd Immunity

However, The Opposition is today claiming that the Minister of Health has not adequately safeguarded the lives and livelihoods of citizens.