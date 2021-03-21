The Movement for Social Justice has announced that it will be having its internal elections in April.
At a press conference on Sunday, the party revealed that nomination day will be on Friday March 26th with the election carded for April 11th.
Their internal elections are usually held every three years and was due in 2020. However, because of the general election it was deferred to this year.
Some 13 executive positions will be open to candidates, including the post of political leader, currently held by David Abdulah.