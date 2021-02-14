Laws alone will not put an end to crime, that's the assertion of Movement For Social Justice leader - David Abdulah at a press conference today.
And those were also the sentiments expressed on Friday by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, after the opposition supported the Amendment to the Evidence Bill.
Abdulah said that crime is a societal issue.
He also pointed fingers at the education system.. saying it falls short in dealing with delinquent students.. and warned of the repercussions.. of not addressing troubled students at an early stage.