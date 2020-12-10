Debate on the Public Procurement Bill may be over but its sequel is playing out in the Upper House.
Today Independent Senator Paul Richards raised a motion of privileges against Opposition Senator Jearlean John. It involves statements made by Senator John, regarding the vote of Sen. Dr. Maria Dillon-Remy on the Public Procurement Bill.
He says her statements are damaging to Senator Dillon Remy and their entire bench. Senator Dillon Remy was the sole independent member voting with the government to pass the Public Procurement Amendment Bill. The other independent senators chose to abstain while the opposition voted against the bill
The President of the Senate reserved her ruling for later in the proceedings.