Starting today, anyone over age 60 or under 60 with non-communicable diseases can walk into a COVID-19 vaccination centre, and get a shot.
In its Tuesday afternoon update, the Health Ministry said, so far 129, 437 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and, 3, 489 people have received both doses. On Tuesday, officials also said 10 more people have died as result of COVID-19. And, there were 280 new positive cases.
And, in sport The Trinidad and Tobago Senior Men's Football Team have already been knocked out of the running to qualify for the next World Cup. But, in their final qualifying game, on Tuesday T&T defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis by 2 goals to nil. Dwayne Muckette and Khaleem Hyland scored for T&T.