Trinidad and Tobago now has 9, 995 active COVID-19 cases. And, the local death count now stands at 589. That's after the Health Ministry reported 12 more COVID-Related deaths, in its Monday afternoon update. Also, on Monday officials said the P1 or Brazilian variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in T&T. But, the vaccines are working. And experimental data has shown that P1 as B.1.351 so we can reasonably expect the Sinopharm to perform as well against the P1.
Vehicle owners and operators now have nearly seven more months to ensure the tint on their vehicles' windows are in line with the law. The Ministry of Works and Transport says the moratorium on putting the new Windscreen and Window Tint Regulations 2020 into operation has been extended to December 31st, of this year.
The Ministry says the extension comes as the current COVID restrictions have limited people's movement, and tint and auto shops are closed.