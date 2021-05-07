More vaccines are on the way. The Ministry of Health says T&T will receive 33,600 more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX, sometime next week. The Ministry says those vaccines, and the remaining doses from the vaccines donated by India's government will be held to guarantee that people, who received their first vaccine does, will get their second dose.
The Ministry of Education is giving some school uniform leeway, to pupils doing this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam. The Ministry says SEA pupils may wear their standard school uniform, where possible their P.E. uniform, or other school apparel, with the school's logo. If the pupils are unable to wear any of those options School principals will tell parents and guardians the suitable attire to be worn. Also, pupils are allowed to wear footwear that's different from the standard colour.