Morning News Brief: 7th June, 2021

Those employed in the local manufacturing export sector were among the first to receive their first Covid 19 vaccination jabs on Sunday as part of a new public/private partnership aimed at the mass vaccination of specific sectors of the economy in the first instance. The Trade Minister says the only way to get the local manufacturing sector back to the level it was operating at before the Covid pandemic and beyond is for all in it to get vaccinated.
The Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas best known as a site of celebrations of Hinduism and East Indian culture in the days leading up to the Divali religious public holiday was opened to all who registered with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association to receive their first jab of the two dose Covid 19 vaccine made available to them.
The President of the TTMA Tricia Coosal said they were able to set up the operation in a short space of time and were able to do it with all Covid 19 protocols in place. She stated that they are the life blood of the economy and could continue to sustain livelihoods while saving and sustaining lives.
But Oropouche East MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal has slammed Government's handling of the COVID virus, claiming that increased lock-downs had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate but instead increased it. Dr Moonilal claimed - Quote " that in Trinidad and Tobago, lock-downs have had the opposite effect because as we lock-down there was increased infection so the state of emergency has failed as Government is really shooting in the dark about this." Dr. Moonilal said government had refused to embrace the private sector, the NGO's and all the parties who were willing to come on board in the fight against the virus.