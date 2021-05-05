Another record-setting day, with Covid-19 deaths, in T&T. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said this country recorded 6 more Covid-related deaths. The death total now stands at 185. Also, health officials say 235 more people have tested positive for the virus, and there are 2,689 active Covid cases. Meanwhile 51,283 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, locally. And 96 people have received the second dose.
Customs Officers have done it again. They have discovered approximately five million dollars’ worth of cocaine hidden in snacks, coffee, sweets, seasoning and other packages. Customs officers say the items were found at the TT Post National Mail Centre in Piarco, after days of surveillance. The items were on their way to the United States and other countries when they were seized.