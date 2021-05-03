Morning News Brief: 3rd May, 2021

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will host a media conference at two o'clock this afternoon at the Diplomatic Centre St. Anns. He will be joined by the Minister of Health and the Minister of National Security.

This comes on the heels of the continued rise in the number of Covid-related deaths and new positive cases.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health recorded three more such deaths in the country. The media release also reported 241 new Covid-19 cases from samples taken during the period 29th April to May 1st. The total number of active positive cases now stands at 2,506. National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says there is the potential of importing Covid-19 and its variants," if we continue to have illegal entry into our country unchecked by the Health and other authorities." Speaking at a National Security media conference, the Minister said there is no evidence to suggest that illegal immigrants are the source of the present surge in Covid cases in this country.

‘People's gathering for parties and wakes and limes and just being reckless. It is also a fact that   we have illegal immigrants but the evidence from the Ministry of Health that I snot of the source of the challenge the threat that we now face. I hope I made that abundantly clear in recognizing that there is the potential of importing this virus and its various strains and variants if we continue to have illegal entry into our country unchecked by the Health and other authorities’

The Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah called for large franchise holders of restaurant and fast food chains, to assist their workers for the next three weeks during their closure.

The Health Minister is urging the public not to congregate at places where street food is being sold as he noted large numbers of people did so last night as the nation is experiencing a surge in COVID cases. 

A recent patient at the surgical ward of the Scarborough General Hospital is upset, because, according to her, she was placed in a room with a COVID positive patient. 