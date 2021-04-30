It's the first day of new Covid-19 restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Rowley, on Thursday. One - As of midnight last night all restaurants and bars will be closed. Two - All malls will be closed. Three - all places of worship will be closed.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, says the latest covid lockdown measures are being put in place without a proper plan.

Persad-Bissessar says there id a pertinent need to do all it takes to protect the lives and Wellbeing of citizens, but she says this must be done while also protecting people's ability to put food on their tables.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 30th April, 2021

Morning Edition: 30th April, 2021

We got the perspective of our first panel: Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber, Reval Chattergoon- President, Arima Business Associationand Mariano Browne- Economist.

Gyms Take A Hit Again

Gyms Take A Hit Again

Well gyms took a hit today as well, with the Prime Minister announcing that they will be closed for a week

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Marabella man has been denied bail, after appearing in court, charged with raping an 85-year-old woman.