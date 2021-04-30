It's the first day of new Covid-19 restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Rowley, on Thursday. One - As of midnight last night all restaurants and bars will be closed. Two - All malls will be closed. Three - all places of worship will be closed.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, says the latest covid lockdown measures are being put in place without a proper plan.
Persad-Bissessar says there id a pertinent need to do all it takes to protect the lives and Wellbeing of citizens, but she says this must be done while also protecting people's ability to put food on their tables.