Investigations are continuing after 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains were found, in a boat, off Belle Garden, Tobago. Police have determined the boat came all the way from Africa. 12 more people have died, as a result of COVID-19. T&T's death total now stands at 507. Also, 405 more people have tested positive for the virus. T&T now has 9, 558 active COVID cases. Officials say 54 more people have been discharged from public health facilities. And, there were 268 recovered community cases. So far 98, 559 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The State of Emergency has restricted mass gathering, so members of the Christian Community observing the Feast of Corpus Christi will have to do so from the comfort of their home
Well it's not often you hear about these occurrences, but for the first time in the history of the CAPE Exam.. one teacher's class was able to secure the top 10 spots in one particular subject.
Opposition MP Damian Lyder is asking Government if Venezuelans reportedly seen traversing T&T's waters during curfew hours are in breach of such regulations. We share with you video of such vessels allegedly captured over the long holiday weekend.
If you are earning more than $20,000 a month, PSA president Watson Duke has issued a challenge to you.
The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, has seen the second highest number of curfew breaches in the country.