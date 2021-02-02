Three Tobago House of Assembly Secretaries have resigned. They are: Kelvin Charles, JOMO Pitt and Hayden Spencer. This comes, after Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis called for those secretaries, who did not seek re-election, to resign. The PNM is expected to reveal new portfolios sometime this week. And, still no success, in voting for a presiding officer, in the Tobago House of Assembly. The House is now suspended, until Thursday.

Police have held five people in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt. Bharatt went missing after getting into a taxi, in Arima, last Friday. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is asking the public and the media to be careful about posting information about the kidnapping. He says too much information could jeopardize the investigations, and place the victim's life in further danger.

HDC Home Distribution

Fifty-eight people collected keys to their brand new HDC homes Monday morning.

The latest handing over took place at Lexus Villas, formerly Harmony Hall, in Marabella.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR ANDREA BHARATT

The search for missing Arima woman Andrea Bharatt intensified on Monday.

Five men have now been held in connection with the kidnapping of the 22-year old woman.

Showtime COVID Carnival

The idea of not having a carnival for 2021 has been accepted by some and debated by others. There have been talks of a virtual carnival.

A Hero Left Homeless

In 2011, Owen Anthony Stapleton was hailed a hero, as he jumped into the muddy waters of the East Dry River to save a drowning woman.