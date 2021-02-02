Three Tobago House of Assembly Secretaries have resigned. They are: Kelvin Charles, JOMO Pitt and Hayden Spencer. This comes, after Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis called for those secretaries, who did not seek re-election, to resign. The PNM is expected to reveal new portfolios sometime this week. And, still no success, in voting for a presiding officer, in the Tobago House of Assembly. The House is now suspended, until Thursday.
Police have held five people in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt. Bharatt went missing after getting into a taxi, in Arima, last Friday. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is asking the public and the media to be careful about posting information about the kidnapping. He says too much information could jeopardize the investigations, and place the victim's life in further danger.