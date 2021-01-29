All 12 Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly have been sworn in.

However, only time will tell how things will unfold, with the election ending in a six-six tie.

Many in the ruling People's National Movement rejected the view that the 6-6 deadlock in Tobago was a clear signal of the dissatisfaction with the current government.

As some of the nation's children head back to school, the Prime Minister has laid down some rules and warns the State will roll back if it has to.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is limited, for now to allowing the THA impasse to evolve on its own.