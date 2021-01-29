Morning News Brief: 29th January, 2021 Jan 29, 2021 Jan 29, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All 12 Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly have been sworn in. However, only time will tell how things will unfold, with the election ending in a six-six tie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tobago House Of Assembly Tha Elections RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Morning Edition: 29th January, 2021 Many in the ruling People's National Movement rejected the view that the 6-6 deadlock in Tobago was a clear signal of the dissatisfaction with the current government. Morning News Brief: 29th January, 2021 All 12 Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly have been sworn in. Beyond The Tape : Thursday 28th January 2021 No Presiding Officer Following the formalities, it was now time to elect a presiding officer. PM: Go Straight Home After School As some of the nation's children head back to school, the Prime Minister has laid down some rules and warns the State will roll back if it has to. PM: THA Can Work It Out Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is limited, for now to allowing the THA impasse to evolve on its own. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Thursday 28th January 2021Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th January 2021PM Says China's Embassy Confirmed No Quarantine For DiplomatsChristina Turns 100 Years YoungBarrackpore Businessmen Fix RoadMorning Edition: 28th January, 2021PM: THA Can Work It OutBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th January 2021What's Next For The THAPM: Go Straight Home After School